Adidas Forum

Since its debut in 1984, the Adidas Forum has been a touchstone in sneaker culture, bridging the gap between on-court performance and off-court style. The Forum’s standout design element—the adjustable ankle strap paired with a chunky midsole—has cemented its place not only in basketball history but also in streetwear. Enthusiasts often seek out its modern reinterpretations and collaborations, which celebrate the sneaker’s enduring impact on urban fashion and its deep roots in basketball heritage.

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Air Jordan 6 sneakers with a white and navy blue design, featuring a high-top style and perforated details
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