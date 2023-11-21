New Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Collab Rumored for 2024

Contrary to reports earlier this year that suggest Travis Scott and Jordan Brand are moving away from collaborating on the Air Jordan 1, rumors are now circulating that a new “Black/Olive” Air Jordan 1 collab could be on the way.

According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, a new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low donning a "Black/Sail/Medium Olive/Muslin" color scheme is on tap for Fall 2024. Images for the purported style are currently unavailable and likely won't surface for months, but the accounts have provided a mock-up depiction of what to expect next year.

The image suggests that the rumored Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low colorway will feature a black-based upper offset by olive overlay panels. Like past iterations, Travis' signature reverse Swoosh logo once again appears on the lateral side, while "Cactus Jack" branding is expected to appear on the tongue. The accounts also shared multiple style codes for the sneaker, which hints that the collab will be available in various sizes, including adult's, preschool's, and toddler's sizes.

This year alone, Travis Scott and Jordan Brand released two Air Jordan 1 Low colorways, including the women's exclusive "Olive" pair in April and a golf version in October.

As of now, neither Travis nor Jordan Brand have confirmed the release of their rumored "Black/Olive" Air Jordan 1 collab. Check back soon for updates.