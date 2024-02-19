LeBron James Honors Deion Sanders with His All-Star Sneakers

Playing in the 20th All-Star Game of his career, LeBron James made a surprising sneaker choice to begin the game—a never-before-seen pair of Nike LeBron 21s inspired by a signature shoe worn by one of his childhood heroes, Deion Sanders.

James' LeBron 21s were designed after the recently re-released Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96, arguably the most beloved model in Sanders' line. The shoe is styled in the OG black and white colorway with metallic gold branding hits.