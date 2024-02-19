LeBron James Honors Deion Sanders with His All-Star Sneakers

Diamond Turf makes its way to the NBA hardwood.

Feb 19, 2024
LeBron James wearing NIke LeBron 21 Diamond Turf Max 96 PE
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Playing in the 20th All-Star Game of his career, LeBron James made a surprising sneaker choice to begin the game—a never-before-seen pair of Nike LeBron 21s inspired by a signature shoe worn by one of his childhood heroes, Deion Sanders.

James' LeBron 21s were designed after the recently re-released Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96, arguably the most beloved model in Sanders' line. The shoe is styled in the OG black and white colorway with metallic gold branding hits.

Nike Air Diamond Turf 96 Retro
Nike Air Diamond Turf '96, via Nike

For years, James has named Sanders as one of his childhood heroes. In fact, this isn't the first time he's had a sneaker inspired by Diamond Turfs. In 2010, a trio of Nike LeBron 7s dubbed the "Heroes Pack" was produced for family and friends. It included pairs tied to Michael Jordan, Penny Hardaway, and a red-based Diamond Turf colorway for Sanders. A similar colorway of the LeBron 15 was released in 2018.

There's been no announcements made by Nike regarding a release of the "Diamond Turf Max 96" LeBron 21. The Air Diamond Turf '96 was released in limited quantities earlier this month, selling out instantly. A wider launch is expected later this year.

