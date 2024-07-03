Travis Scott's New Nike Sneaker Surfaces in 'Sail'

In addition to the upcoming sneaker projects Travis Scott has in the works with Jordan Brand, the Houston rapper is also expected to release a new sneaker with Nike we've come to know as the Shark-A-Don, shown here.

Travis has quietly been teasing the unreleased model since he posted photos wearing it on Instagram back in August 2023, but signs are pointing to the Shark-A-Don hitting retailers soon in this sail-based colorway as images of the style have now landed on the backend of Nike's website.

Much like Travis' Jordan Jumpman Jack shoe that was renamed the CJ1 T-Rexx, there's speculation that the Shark-A-Don will receive a name change to the Zoom Field Jaxx, according to sneaker leaker account @Brandon1an on X.

Currently, release details for Travis Scott's Nike Shark-A-Don shoe have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved but the silhouette is rumored to launch sometime this summer. Scroll on for a closer look at the sneaker below.