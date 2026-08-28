Sneakers

Post Archive Faction x On Cloudboom Volt Now Available on Complex

The collaborative sneaker is available in two colorways.

A pair of gray athletic sneakers with a sleek design and textured details, featuring laces and a thick sole.
Complex

On Running and Post Archive Fashion’s latest collaboration, the Cloudboom Volt, is now available on Complex.

The shoe, available in both men’s and women’s sizing, arrives in two colorways: White/Gale and Ember/Pebble. The White/Gale pairs white with pale green in a two-tone mix, while the Ember/Pebble works through grey shades with subtle purple undertones that reference gravel and asphalt.

Built on the base Cloudboom Volt's sleek construction, the PAF version introduces a range of design interventions consistent with the Seoul label's established language of asymmetric builds and heavy paneling. The upper combines woven and mesh materials, with breathable mesh sitting below the laces on the medial side for ventilation. The lace panel itself shifts to the medial side in an asymmetric arrangement, while a textured protective panel wraps the lateral side. Thick stitching runs around the toe and heel, adding a layered, protective finish.

Where to shop the Clouboom Volt PAF

If you’re looking to add a new sneaker to your collection, shop On Running on Complex.

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