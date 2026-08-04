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Hoka U Stinson Evo GTX Black/Silver Is Now Available on Complex

The silhouette is available in a sleek all-black upper with silver accents.

A pair of black athletic shoes with thick soles and detailed stitching, designed for outdoor or trail use.
Complex

Hoka's U Stinson Evo GTX in Black/Silver is available now on Complex.

The Stinson Evo has roots in running, where its oversized EVA midsole earned a reputation for absorbing punishment over long distances. Hoka has since repositioned the silhouette as a max-comfort daily shoe—and the GTX version makes that case even more convincingly. A Gore-Tex bootie keeps moisture out without sacrificing breathability, while a ripstop upper handles the structural work above the foot. Nubuck overlays at the heel and toe add durability where the shoe takes the most wear.

The Black/Silver colorway keeps things clean: an all-black upper with silver accents that reads equally well on a trail or a city block. A speed lacing system and reflective heel pull round out the build, and an extra set of laces ships with every pair—a small detail that signals HOKA's attention to the people who actually put miles on their shoes.

Where to buy the U Stinson Evo GTX

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Hoka on Complex.

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