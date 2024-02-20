A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

This week's best sneaker releases include the Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn, 'Black/White' Air Jordan 1 and more.

Feb 20, 2024
Image via Supreme

Fresh off the stacked lineup for NBA All-Star Weekend is a toned-down range of sneakers dropping this week.


Highlights include the "New Wave" Adidas AE 1 colorways along with the introduction of the Nike Air Max Dn with Supreme's latest collab. There's also two new Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara makeups on the way, along with Edison Chen's reinterpretation of the Adidas Superstar.


Grab a closer look at all of this week's best releases below.


Adidas AE 1 'New Wave'

Image via Adidas

Price: $120
When: 02/21/24
Where: Adidas.com and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE 1 signature shoe is dropping in the "New Wave" colorway on Wednesday. The sneaker keeps things simple with a two-tone black and blue color scheme.

Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Supreme

Price: $N/A
When: 02/22/24
Where: Supreme.com and Supreme stores
What You Need to Know: The first release of the Nike Air Max Dn sneaker will arrive on Thursday with the help of the brand's longtime partner, Supreme. The shoe dons a black upper with dark green detailing, and Supreme branding stamped across the upper and on the heel's air bubble.

Clot x Adidas Superstar

Image via Adidas

Price: $200
When: 02/23/24
Where: Adidas.com and select retailers
What You Need to Know: After much anticipation, Edison Chen's reinterpretation of the classic Adidas Superstar sneaker is dropping this week. This version features a premium leather upper, while the signature shell toe element remains intact. An additional modification of the silhouette is the ripple sole below.

Bodega x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 'Jaunt Woven'

Image via Bodega

Price: $140
When: 02/23/24
Where: Bdgastore.com and Bodega stores
What You Need to Know: Longtime partners Bodega and Saucony have reconnected for this 'Jaunt Woven' Grid Shadow 2 collab dropping on Friday. The sneaker's standout element is the combination of stone-washed canvas, hemp, and cotton materials covering the entire upper.

Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara

Image via Undefeated

Price: $170
When: 02/24/24
Where: Undefeated.com and Undefeated stores
What You Need to Know: Two new iterations of the Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara are arriving this weekend with the "Cargo Khaki" and "Light Menta" colorways pictured above. Like the initial drop, both pairs will be available exclusively through Undefeated channels.

Air Jordan 1 High 'Black/White'

Price: $180
When: 02/24/24
Where: Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand's next Air Jordan 1 release is an OG-styled colorway donning a two-tone black and white color scheme. The shoe will not only be available in adult sizing but is dropping in sizes for the entire family.

