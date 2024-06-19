Pharrell Remixes the Adidas Superstar for Upcoming Collab

Brands are out in full force at Paris Fashion Week to showcase what they have in store for the coming seasons. One such example is Adidas Originals, with this early look at an upcoming sneaker collaboration with longtime partner Pharrell Williams.

That pair is the Pharell x Adidas Superstar 92, pictured above. According to sources, the sneaker references the exaggerated styles of the 1990s while also incorporating the bulky aesthetics of snowboard boots. This reimagined version of the shell toe features thicker ankle padding as compared to the standard pair and additional cushioning in the tooling. The sneaker comes in Virginia-branded packaging as a nod to Pharrell's home state and includes various sets of shoelaces for personalization.

Pharrell has collaborated with Adidas on the Superstar a handful of times throughout the years. One of their most notable projects was the 50-shoe Supercolor pack from 2015.

Release details for this Pharrell x Adidas Superstar 92 collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project. Scroll on for a detailed look at the sneaker.