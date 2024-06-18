José Mourinho Wearing JJJJound x Adidas Sambas Is Perfect

No way, José. That was my reaction when I saw famed lightning rod football manager José Mourinho in the ad campaign for the latest version of JJJJound’s Adidas Samba collaboration.

Mourinho, who manages Fenerbahce, appears in the campaign enjoying the simple pleasures of life, like sipping an espresso, sitting leisurely at a street cafe, enjoying a pastry while reading the newspaper, and holding a football in his arm.

The shoes are a departure from the first two Sambas that JJJJound made, which were plays on the original colorways of the shoe. Those included a black pair with white stripes, and a white pair with black stripes, both with gum soles and yellow liners.