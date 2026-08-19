Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Philadelphia' Now Available on Complex

Nike’s Air Force 1 Low '07 'Philadelphia' is available on Complex. The brand’s city-specific AF1 tradition stretches back decades, and the latest installment honors the city of brotherly love. The shoe is also timed to the city's dual roles as host of the MLB All-Star Game and a centerpiece of America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

The shoe builds on a Light Orewood Brown leather upper with teal as the design's throughline: shaggy teal suede hits the tongue tags and heel tabs, the midsole AIR branding picks up the same tone, and a translucent teal outsole closes the loop. The tongue itself carries 'PHL' in deep blue script, while white Nike Air embroidery wraps the heel. A 'Philly, PA, USA' logo is stamped near the lateral heel, with additional city-branded details landing on the outer heels and insoles.

Where to buy the Air Force 1 '07 ‘Philadelphia’

If you’re ready to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Nike on Complex.