Drake Debuts Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 On Tour

Drake's long-awaited It's All a Blur tour finally kicked off in Chicago this week and is already producing headline-worthy news across the board. Amongst those headlines is a first look at an unreleased Nike NOCTA sneaker, which the rapper confirmed to be the Hot Step 2 on Instagram.

The initial looks aren't particularly detailed but serve as a good indicator of what to expect when the shoe arrives at retail. Spotted in vibrant orange and green colorways, the Hot Step 2 features wavy, flowing lines on the upper along with metallic insets. The silhouette appears to once again be on the "chunkier" side, in line with last year's predecessor.

As of now, a confirmed release date for the Hot Step 2 hasn't been announced. Next up for Drake, Nike, and NOCTA is the Glide, a Zoom Flight 95-inspired model that's expected to launch in August.