This Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Is Only Releasing in One Place

Supreme is dropping a new colorway of its Nike Air Force 1 collab, but there's only one location where fans will be able to purchase it.

Earlier this week, the streetwear brand announced on the Chinese social media platform Weibo that a new white and red colorway of the collab is dropping on May 18 and will be sold exclusively at the Supreme Shanghai store. The sneaker dons a predominantly white color scheme paired with red Swoosh branding on the sides and Supreme's small box logo stamped on the heel counter.

Supreme and Nike have released numerous Air Force 1 collabs since their partnership began in 2002, but the current series of collaborative Air Force 1 Lows debuted in 2020 with the "Triple White" and "Triple Black" colorways. Most recently, the duo released a "Baroque Brown" iteration of the shoe in November 2023.

Readers will be able to cop this Air Force 1 Low colorway this Saturday exclusively at the Supreme Shanghai store.