DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Slam x Nike Basketball Collection Is Releasing Soon

Here's a full look at the upcoming Slam x Nike Basketball range.

Slam Magazine x Nike Basketball
Slam Magazine has unveiled its Nike Basketball collection. Via Slam

Nike Basketball has joined forces with the basketball-focused Slam Magazine on a new footwear collection that’s set to hit retail soon.

The upcoming Slam x Nike Basketball collection was unveiled today as part of the publication’s Kicks 29 cover launching in September. The range features two signature models, including Sabrina Ionescu’s Sabrina 4 and Ja Morant’s Ja 4. In addition, joining the pair are the GT Cut 4 and the Hyperflight. Each colorway display graphics pulled directly from previous issues, while Slam branding is also featured throughout the silhouettes.

Despite its unveiling today, firm release details for the Slam x Nike Basketball collection have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.

Shop for Nike on Complex Shop

Related Stories

Slam x Nike Air Zoom Generation
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the Slam x Nike Air Zoom Generation

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Slam Magazine.

Victor Deng715 days ago
Sabrina Ionescu Nike Sabrina 4
Sneakers

Sabrina Ionescu Launches the Nike Sabrina 4

Complex interviews New York Liberty and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu on her new signature sneaker.

Zac Dubasik26 days ago
'Nightmare' Nike Ja 4
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Nightmare' Nike Ja 4

The Nike Ja 4 releases in August.

Victor Deng14 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicNaughty By Nature's Treach Says Group Will Never Reunite Again
4
Pop Culture50 Cent Wants to Add a Scripted Comedy Series to His TV Empire
5
MusicNBA YoungBoy Reveals Heart Condition, Says He Toured Despite Diagnosis: ‘I Never Told Nobody’
6
Pop CultureDrake's '20 V 1' Speed-Dating Show: Meet the Women Who Participated

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App