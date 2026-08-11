Nike Basketball has joined forces with the basketball-focused Slam Magazine on a new footwear collection that’s set to hit retail soon.

The upcoming Slam x Nike Basketball collection was unveiled today as part of the publication’s Kicks 29 cover launching in September. The range features two signature models, including Sabrina Ionescu’s Sabrina 4 and Ja Morant’s Ja 4. In addition, joining the pair are the GT Cut 4 and the Hyperflight. Each colorway display graphics pulled directly from previous issues, while Slam branding is also featured throughout the silhouettes.

Despite its unveiling today, firm release details for the Slam x Nike Basketball collection have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.