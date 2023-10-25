'Halo' Nike Kobe 9s Rumored to Release in 2024

Nike Basketball introduced its annual Kobe "Halo" series on Aug. 23 with the release of an all-white Kobe 8 that dropped on what would have been Kobe Bryant's 45th birthday. Now, we're possibly learning early details about what the Swoosh has planned for the series in 2024.

According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, two "Halo" Nike Kobe 9s are slated to release on Aug. 23, 2024. The releases include the high-top version of the silhouette dubbed "Elite" as well as the lower-cut EM variation that's named after the engineered mesh material on the upper. While images of the sneakers have yet to leak, these two pairs are also expected to don a tonal white makeup, which was conceptualized by Vanessa Bryant to honor Kobe on his birthday each year.

In addition to the celebratory "Halo" series, fans of the Nike Kobe line will have plenty of releases to look forward to in 2024, including the "Gold Medal" Kobe 4, the "BHM" Kobe 6, and the "Radiant Emerald" Kobe 8.

As of now, release info for the "Halo" Kobe 9s has yet to be confirmed by Nike. Check back soon for official updates.