First Look at the 'Radiant Emerald' Nike Kobe 8

This past August, Nike officially kicked off its relaunching of Kobe Bryant's signature line with the "Halo" Kobe 8, an all-white colorway paying homage to the late legend. As the brand continues to settle into the latest era of Kobe's sneaker legacy, additional Kobe 8 colorways are being prepped for early next year.

One of those pairs is the "Radiant Emerald" Kobe 8, pictured here for the first time via xcsnkr. The white-based shoe features contrasting emerald details throughout, most notably a repeated '8' and '24' pattern throughout the upper. Those two numbers, of course, were worn by Kobe during his career with the Lakers. An embroidered Swoosh and semi-translucent sole also appear in the green hue.

The "Radiant Emerald" (along with a "Court Purple" colorway) is expected to be released on February 8, 2024, or 2/8/24. That lineup of numbers is significant because it represents the jersey number worn by Kobe's daughter Gigi, 2, along with both of Kobe's numbers. Likely not by coincidence, it's also the day the Lakers will unveil Kobe's statue outside of Crypto.com Arena.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Radiant Emerald”

Release Date: 02/08/24

Color: White/Radiant Emerald-White

Style #: FQ3549-100

Price: $190