New 'Black History Month' Nike Kobe 6 Surfaces

It appears that Nike will once again celebrate Black History Month with a special Kobe 6 colorway.

Newly leaked images from @xcsnkr on Instagram show a first look at an unreleased "BHM" Nike Kobe 6 Protro. Sticking with the color blocking of the original “BHM” Kobe 6 style from 2011, the sneaker sports gold accents on the Swoosh logo and the heel counter, but this time swaps out the predominantly black color scheme on the initial pair with white. Kobe Bryant's "Be Legendary" phrase along with a "BHM" logo are also stamped on the shoe.

Aside from the original black and gold "BHM" Kobe 6 colorway, Nike also created a multicolored iteration of Bryant's signature hoop shoe last year. The shoe was previewed on social media last year by his wife, Vanessa, and was never released to the public.

As of now, this new white and gold "BHM" Nike Kobe 6 Protro is expected to drop sometime around Black History Month in February 2024. Check back soon for updates.