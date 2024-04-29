Busch Light and Crocs Want You to Camp Out for Their New Collab

Crocs is already gearing up for the summer by releasing a new collaboration with Busch Light. Fresh off of teaming up with Pringles earlier this month, the footwear company has unveiled a two-shoe clog and sandal collection with the beer brand, which is dropping soon.

Shown here are the Busch Light x Crocs All-Terrain Clog ($85) and All-Terrain Sandals ($65), aimed to fit into any summer footwear rotation. Unlike standard versions of the silhouettes, these pairs are equipped with special soles designed to handle the various terrains in the great outdoors. Each pair also comes with accessories, including a flashlight and a beer koozie.

In addition, the two entities are also giving fans a chance to win a pair of the collab. Starting on May 1, fans who take a photo of themselves camping and upload it to Campoutforyourcrocs.com will be entered to win a pair of Crocs.

Readers who are interested will be able to cop these Busch Light x Crocs All-Terrain Sandals and All-Terrain Clog styles starting on May 6 exclusively at Crocs.com.