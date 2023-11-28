Salehe Bembury Previews New Crocs Sneaker

Fresh off of teasing his upcoming New Balance 1906R collab in September, Salehe Bembury has now shared a first look at another upcoming sneaker project.

Earlier this week, Bembury previewed the best look yet at a new silhouette designed in collaboration with his longtime partner, Crocs. The image shows that the unreleased shoe features a similar aesthetic to his wildly popular Crocs Pollex Clog with the fingerprint outsole, but this pair switches things up with the leather and mesh upper. Subtle co-branding details are also stamped on the midfoot panel.

Back in April, Crocs and Bembury confirmed they had signed a new two-year deal. As part of the agreement, the designer was named the creative director of their upcoming Crocs x Pollex Pod collection, so it's possible that this silhouette could drop as part of the set in the future.

Per Bembury on Instagram, this new Crocs silhouette will be released sometime during the Spring/Summer 2024 seasons, but check back soon for official updates.