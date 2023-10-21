'Gold Medal' Nike Kobe 4s Are Reportedly Returning in 2024

In addition to the "Philly" colorway reportedly coming back next year, another popular Nike Kobe 4 makeup could be returning to retailers in 2024.

Newly leaked info that was shared by Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram yesterday revealed that the "Gold Medal" Nike Kobe 4 is returning in Protro form. The style originally hit shelves in 2009 as a nod to Kobe Bryant and Team USA winning the gold medal during the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing. The timing for the rerelease also makes sense since 2024 will feature the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Images of the purported "Gold Medal" Nike Kobe 4 Protro have yet to leak, but the sneaker is expected to be a carbon copy of the original version pictured above. The colorway features a white mid-panel that's offset by gold panels at the forefoot and heel counter. Additional details include navy blue hits on the Swoosh, the tongue, and sock liner.

According to the leaker accounts, the "Gold Medal" Nike Kobe 4 Protro will be released in Fall 2024. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look in the coming months.