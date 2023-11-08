The Nike KD 4 'Nerf' Is Reportedly Returning in 2024

One of the most coveted releases from Kevin Durant’s Nike signature line is reportedly returning to retailers next year. Per Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the "Nerf" Nike KD 4 is coming back in Fall 2024.

The "Nerf" Nike KD 4 was originally released in 2011 and was designed in collaboration with Hasbro's toy brand Nerf. The style itself was modeled after Nerf's iconic miniature basketball hoop as a nod to one of Durant's childhood pastimes. The sneaker was available in limited quantities, and its special packaging also came with a makeshift hoop.

There are no leaked images of the purported Nike KD 4 "Nerf" retro at the time of writing, but the original version featured a predominantly blue upper that's constrasted by a grey heel counter, a multicolored midfoot strap, and vibrant neon accents. There's also "Nerf" branding stamped on the right tongue.

The "Nerf" Nike KD 4 regularly fetched around $1,500 on the secondary marketplace and at its peak, the shoe sold for over $2,500 on StockX.

As of now, the "Nerf" Nike KD 4 retro is slated to launch sometime in Fall 2024. Check back soon for updates.