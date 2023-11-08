The Nike KD 4 'Nerf' Is Reportedly Returning in 2024

Here's what we know about the purported retro.

Nov 08, 2023
Image via Flight Club
Image via Flight Club

One of the most coveted releases from Kevin Durant’s Nike signature line is reportedly returning to retailers next year. Per Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the "Nerf" Nike KD 4 is coming back in Fall 2024.

The "Nerf" Nike KD 4 was originally released in 2011 and was designed in collaboration with Hasbro's toy brand Nerf. The style itself was modeled after Nerf's iconic miniature basketball hoop as a nod to one of Durant's childhood pastimes. The sneaker was available in limited quantities, and its special packaging also came with a makeshift hoop.

There are no leaked images of the purported Nike KD 4 "Nerf" retro at the time of writing, but the original version featured a predominantly blue upper that's constrasted by a grey heel counter, a multicolored midfoot strap, and vibrant neon accents. There's also "Nerf" branding stamped on the right tongue.

The "Nerf" Nike KD 4 regularly fetched around $1,500 on the secondary marketplace and at its peak, the shoe sold for over $2,500 on StockX.

As of now, the "Nerf" Nike KD 4 retro is slated to launch sometime in Fall 2024. Check back soon for updates.

Kevin DurantNike KD 4Nike BasketballSneaker Releases

Latest in Sneakers