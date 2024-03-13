Exotic Animal Prints Cover This Nike Book 1

The colorways of the Nike Book 1 have been fairly tame thus far, but there's a louder pair hitting retailers soon.

Product images from JD Sports, which were reshared by @Brandon1an on X, show an early look at the upcoming "Hike" Book 1 makeup. According to internal Nike documents that were viewed by Complex in January, this pair pays homage to Devin Booker's affinity for the outdoors. The green-based upper features animal-inspired prints and textures, including snakeskin, crocodile, and fur. A similar khaki hue also covers the midsole, while a green and orange-colored outsole completes the look.

The Nike Book 1 has been at the center of attention in recent weeks following its underwhelming rollout in December. This discussion was elevated in January when Booker himself responded to a clip from the Complex Sneakers Show shared on Instagram, saying, "A lot of people feel the same way." This then sparked a response from NBA legend and Reebok Basketball President Shaquille O'Neal, pitching Booker to join the rival brand, which the two have gone back and forth on following O'Neal's recent Sneaker Shopping appearance.

As of now, this "Hike" Nike Book 1 colorway is scheduled to launch at Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers sometime this summer for $140. Check back soon for official updates.