Nike Unveils Devin Booker's First Signature Shoe

The new wave of NBA signature athletes continues to expand, as Sneaker Files reports that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is next in line over at Nike.

According to the site, the Nike D Book 1 will debut in Spring 2024. Information about the design and colorways has not been disclosed.

While Booker isn’t confirming the report, he left the door open when asked about the possibility of becoming a signature athlete by Kellan Olson of AZ Sports.

To date, Nike has released several special edition Booker-inspired sneakers, such as the Air Force 1 Low, Zoom Kobe 1, and Kobe A.D. Mid. If reports of the D Book 1 turn out to be true, he would join Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who recently unveiled their debut signature models with Nike and Jordan Brand, respectively. Last year, Booker signed a long-term extension with Nike that will tie him to the brand through 2029 according to Boardroom.

UPDATE (09/07): Devin Booker just dropped the first official teaser for his upcoming Nike Book1 sneakers on Monday, and today the rollout continues with some help from Drake and other notable names.

Last night during the Phoenix stop of the "It's All a Blur Tour," Drake stepped out in a pair of orange Book 1s while being accompanied through the crowd by Booker himself. A special "For all the Dogs" box housing the shoes was created for the event, although the sneaker itself doesn't appear to have an official tie to the rap superstar.

The orange Nike Book Chapter 1 worn on stage and previewed in Booker's latest teaser is likely the "Clay Orange/Ice Peach-Campfire Orange" colorway, although that detail has not been officially confirmed.

In the new teaser (immediately below), Booker is joined by Drake and other personalities like J. Cole, Mister Cartoon, Chris Gibbs, Phil Knight, and Zack Bia.

A release date for the Nike Book 1 has yet to be confirmed by the brand, but the sneakers are expected to launch this holiday season for a retail price of $150.

UPDATE (09/14): After much anticipation, Nike has officially unveiled Booker's first signature shoe, the Book 1.

The mid-cut upper of the silhouette draws inspiration from the hooper's restored ’72 Chevy Blazer K5 car while also featuring elements pulled from the classic Air Force 1, the Air Jordan 1, and the Blazer. Cushioning the underfoot is the Cushlon 2.0 foam midsole combined with a top-loaded Zoom Air unit in the heel.

“Early on, we landed on the phrase ‘future classic,’” Booker said in a press release. “At the beginning of the design process, we landed on the idea of the shoe combining lifestyle and performance worlds. The goal was to create something that would be timeless.”

The Nike Book 1 will hit retailers in Spring 2024 in four signature colorways, including this orange pair pictured below.