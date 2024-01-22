Nike Leaks Show Upcoming Book 1 Colorways

Nike did not respond to a request for comment on the three Book 1 colorways. The leaks shown here are early renderings of what the shoes could like, meaning that the final, retail versions could differ significantly.

The three upcoming Book 1 colorways were previewed in a presentation on Nike’s Summer 2024 offerings, which would put their likely release window between April and June. No specific release date or month is mentioned in the document.

Nike officially announced the Book 1 in September 2023 , saying then that the shoe wouldn’t arrive until Spring 2024. The brand did release a limited run of the orange colorway in Miami in December at sneaker store Unknwn , where 500 numbered pairs were available as part of an event during the week of Art Basel.

Nike hasn’t provided many updates on the sneaker, but Booker used his social media this past weekend to respond to criticisms about the rollout. In a comment under a clip from the Complex Sneakers Show posted to Instagram Saturday, Booker confirmed that the shoe would get a proper launch come Feb. 17 and responded positively to a comparison between his signature model and the Nike SB Zoom Omar Salazar. One of Booker’s comments on the clip (“A lot of people feel the same way”) seemed to suggest that he agreed that the release hasn’t been smooth so far, although Booker himself characterized that interpretation as a reach in a subsequent post.