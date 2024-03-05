'Nobody Wearing No Damn Shaqs,' Says Devin Booker

Shaquille O'Neal's effort to lure newly-minted Nike signature athlete Devin Booker to Reebok continued on his recent Sneaker Shopping appearance. It's the NBA legend's second such pitch, following an offer earlier this year after Booker appeared to be unhappy with the rollout of his sneaker. And now, Booker has responded.

On Tuesday afternoon, Booker replied to an Instagram post from Nice Kicks that featured a video clip from the episode, where host Joe La Puma asked Shaq about his comments from January regarding his pitch to bring Booker to Reebok.

"No, we weren't recruiting," Shaq said. "It was just everybody was bashing about his shoe and we was like, 'If you want a good shoe, holla at me and A.I.' I wasn't trying to be funny, like we don't do crazy things ... but if you want to be happy and you want a good shoe, holla at me and A.I."

Shortly after, Booker responded to Nice Kicks' post on his Instagram Story, saying, "AI 'question' was cool but nobody wearing no damn Shaqs."