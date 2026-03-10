Sneakers

The Nike Air Liquid Max Releases on Air Max Day

The Nike Air Liquid Max releases this month.

Nike Air Liquid Max
The Nike Air Liquid Max releases on Air Max Day (March 26). Via Nike

Rapper and Nike collaborator Yeat has just unveiled a previously unseen Air Max sneaker in the music video for his “Made It On Our Own” track featuring EsDeeKid.

According to sneaker leak account @Brandon1an on X, the sneaker in question is the upcoming Nike Air Liquid Max. The version Yeat wore donned a green and black upper. Keeping on trend with the recent Air Max entries like the Dn and Dn8, there’s a wild Max Air cushioning unit for the soles.

In addition to Yeat, Fragment Design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara also revealed his own Air Liquid Max collab yesterday. The Fragment x Nike Air Liquid Max, which appears in the images below, comes in an all-black makeup and has Fragment’s lightning bolt logo on the tongue.

The Nike Air Liquid Max has yet to be officially unveiled by the Swoosh, but that may be changing soon with Air Max Day right around the corner. Check back soon for new developments as they become available.

UPDATE (03/10): Nike has officially unveiled the new Air Liquid Max silhouette today. The new sportswear model features an Air unit designed for comfort that’s flexible and low-profile. The inaugural black and neon green colorway (pictured below) will arrive on Air Max Day on March 26 via SNKRS. Additional styles are expected to hit retailers throughout the year.

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