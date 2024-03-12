There’s a ‘Panda’ Nike Air Max Dn Colorway Coming

The "Panda" Nike Dunks are one of the most popular sneakers that have released in recent years, so it's no surprise that Nike has decided to bring the two-tone color scheme to its Air Max Dn sneaker.

Pictured here is an official look at an upcoming "Panda"-esque Air Max Dn colorway. This pair features a predominantly black upper that's offset by a white mudguard wrapping around the entirety of the base. The sneaker also features a black Dn-branded heel tab and a TPU shank clip at the midfoot for support. Encapsulated at the heel of the white midsole is the Swoosh's new Dynamic Air cushioning, which features four individually pressurized Air tubes.

The Nike Air Max Dn was officially revealed in February to be part of this year's Air Max Day celebrations on March 26. The first Air Max Dn release arrived late last month with a collaborative pair from Supreme.

While a wider release of the Air Max Dn is scheduled to arrive on March 26, launch details for this "Panda" makeup have yet to be announced. Check back soon for official updates.