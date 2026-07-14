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How to Buy the 'Patent Leather' Nike Air Force 1 on Complex

The black patent leather-covered Air Force 1 Low is available now.

Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Patent Leather'
The Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Patent Leather' in black. Via Nike

Nike has elevated the popular “Triple Black” Air Force 1 by using shiny patent leather for the design.

Available now on Complex is the “Patent Leather” Air Force 1 Low. The entirety of the sneaker is dressed in a stealthy black color scheme, while the upper is equipped with a premium patent leather material. The all-black makeup continues down to the tooling, covering the midsole and outsole.

At the time of writing, there’s limited stock remaining for this “Patent Leather” Air Force 1 Low.

Readers who are interested in copping the “Patent Leather” Air Force 1 Low can do so now at Complex.com for $125. Grab a closer look at the style below.

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