How to Buy the 'Patent Leather' Nike Air Force 1 on Complex

Nike has elevated the popular “Triple Black” Air Force 1 by using shiny patent leather for the design.
Available now on Complex is the “Patent Leather” Air Force 1 Low. The entirety of the sneaker is dressed in a stealthy black color scheme, while the upper is equipped with a premium patent leather material. The all-black makeup continues down to the tooling, covering the midsole and outsole.
At the time of writing, there’s limited stock remaining for this “Patent Leather” Air Force 1 Low.
Readers who are interested in copping the “Patent Leather” Air Force 1 Low can do so now at Complex.com for $125. Grab a closer look at the style below.