DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Patent Leather: How to Buy

The all-white patent leather Air Force 1 '07 is available now on Complex.

A pair of white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with a clean, minimalist design on a plain white background.
Complex

Nike's Air Force 1 '07 in a patent leather White colorway is out now, and we’ve got it on Complex.

The Air Force 1 has been one of Nike's most enduring silhouettes since its 1982 debut, and patent leather has become one of the material treatments keeping it fresh. The White/White version features a clean, all-white upper wrapped in glossy patent leather that catches light without reaching for color.

The appeal here is in the restraint. No contrast panels, no tonal suede breaks—just the reflective finish doing the work against a classic low-top shape. It's the kind of shoe that pairs with almost anything precisely because it doesn't try to do too much.

Where to buy the Nike Air Force 1 '07 Patent Leather

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Nike on Complex.

Related Stories

Nike Air Force 1 07 Nike Air Force 1 01
Sneakers

Nike Air Force 1 Low ’01 and ’07: Retro Comparison

The Air Force 1 Low '01 is back, but how does it compare to the '07 pair?

Victor Deng28 days ago
Nike Air Force 1 Squair Toe
Sneakers

Nike Previews New Air Force 1 Squair Toe at Paris Fashion Week

The Air Force 1 Squair Toe is scheduled to release later this year.

Victor Deng34 days ago
White Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with red and blue outline details, featuring a classic design and blue branding on the tongue.
Sneakers

Nike WNBA 30th Anniversary Air Force 1 and Dunk Low: How to Buy

The silhouettes mark three decades of the WNBA, available now on Complex.

Complex Staff34 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App