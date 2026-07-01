Nike Air Force 1 '07 Patent Leather: How to Buy

Nike's Air Force 1 '07 in a patent leather White colorway is out now, and we’ve got it on Complex. The Air Force 1 has been one of Nike's most enduring silhouettes since its 1982 debut, and patent leather has become one of the material treatments keeping it fresh. The White/White version features a clean, all-white upper wrapped in glossy patent leather that catches light without reaching for color.

The appeal here is in the restraint. No contrast panels, no tonal suede breaks—just the reflective finish doing the work against a classic low-top shape. It's the kind of shoe that pairs with almost anything precisely because it doesn't try to do too much.

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Nike on Complex.