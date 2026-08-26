Nike is reportedly planning to bring back tennis legend Andre Agassi’s Air Alarm sneaker for the first time ever. News of the 2027 Nike Air Alarm retro was first reported by Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram.

The silhouette was originally released in 1995 and was designed by Wilson Smith for Andre Agassi to wear on the tennis courts. Next year’s retro will mark the sneaker’s first-ever retro in 32 years.