Sneakers

Andre Agassi's Nike Air Alarm Is Reportedly Coming Back in 2027

Here's what to know about the 2027 Nike Air Alarm retro.

Andre Agassi's Nike Air Alarm
Andre Agassi's Nike Air Alarm tennis shoe is reportedly coming back in 2027. Via @zSneakerheadz

Nike is reportedly planning to bring back tennis legend Andre Agassi’s Air Alarm sneaker for the first time ever. News of the 2027 Nike Air Alarm retro was first reported by Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram.

The silhouette was originally released in 1995 and was designed by Wilson Smith for Andre Agassi to wear on the tennis courts. Next year’s retro will mark the sneaker’s first-ever retro in 32 years.

The Air Alarm was best known for its striking design, featuring a bulky silhouette, various striped details, and a chunky midsole. There are currently no leaked images of the 2027 Air Alarm retro, and the image shown above is the ‘95 version of the shoe.

According to the accounts, the first Nike Air Alarm retro will arrive sometime in Fall 2027 but official release details have yet to be announced by the brand.

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