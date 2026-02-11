Sneakers

'City of Angels' Levi's x Air Jordan 3 Collab: How to Buy

The 'City of Angels' Levis' x Air Jordan 3 is releasing exclusively in Los Angeles.

LA-exclusive Levi's x Air Jordan 3
The LA-exclusive Levi's x Air Jordan 3 releases this weekend. Via Complex

One of the most anticipated sneaker releases tied to the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend is the “City of Angels” Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 dropping exclusively in Los Angeles this week.

This limited colorway is part of a four-shoe Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 collection, which included a sail-colored “Year of the Horse” makeup that first dropped in January in China, an indigo denim “Rigid” pair, and a “Black Cement”-esque iteration.

The “City of Angels” colorway sports a predominantly white leather upper that’s coupled with washed denim overlay panels, replacing the traditional elephant panels at the heel and forefoot. The standout element of this iteration is the red “City of Angels” embroidery behind the tongue on both shoes. The front of the tongue features a red Jumpman logo, while the heel tab has “Nike Air” branding in blue.

A raffle for the “City of Angels” Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 was first announced by Undefeated yesterday for in-store pickup at its La Brea location, but the draw has now closed at the time of writing. The collab is also expected to release at select Levi’s stores, but concrete release details have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. More details will be added once they’re unveiled.

Levi’s and Jordan Brand have collaborated on three Air Jordan silhouettes thus far, including a limited Jordan 1 Mid in 2008, three Jordan 4 colorways in 2018, and four Jordan 3s this year.

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