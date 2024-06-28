This Jordan Spizike Celebrates the 35th Anniversary of 'Do the Right Thing'

Jordan Brand is commemorating Spike Lee's 1989 film Do the Right Thing turning 35 this year by creating a special colorway of the Spizike Low, pictured here.

Designed in collaboration with Lee's son, Jackson, and artist Donisdope, this "Do the Right Thing" Jordan Spizike Low is dressed in a familiar white, red, and green color scheme pulled from the "Sal's Famous Pizzeria" t-shirt worn by Lee's character, Mookie, in the film. The sneaker also incorporates a special "DTRT35" tag on the netting of the upper, while Lee's 40 Acres and a Mule production company logo appear on the tongue. The embroidery on the collar confirms that this style will be limited to only 100 pairs. The sneaker comes in custom charred pizza box-inspired packaging as a nod to the events at the end of the film.

The Jordan Spizike was originally released in 2006, and the silhouette itself combines design elements of the Air Jordan 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 20. One of the original Spiziki colorways was also a "Do the Right Thing" white, green, and red pair that was limited to 4,032 units.

As expected, this "Do the Right Thing" Spizike Low will be given to select friends and family members of Lee and won't be released to the public.