Travis Scott Debuts New Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx Colorway at NBA Finals

The 2024 NBA Finals featuring the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks are officially underway. In attendance for Game 2 yesterday was Travis Scott, who was spotted wearing a very fitting colorway of his Jordan signature sneaker.

The unreleased Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx worn by Travis last night features a two-tone green and black color scheme, which could be a nod to the Celtics' team colors. The standout design element of the silhouette is the reverse Swoosh logo on the sides, which has become a staple detail for the sneaker collaborations between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand.

Travis' Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx sneaker was first released in the "Dark Mocha" colorway in February, coinciding with the rapper's performance at this year's Grammys. The style was rereleased on April 30 alongside a new "University Red" makeup to celebrate Travis' 33rd birthday.

There's currently no confirmation if this green Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx colorway will be released to the public. Scroll on for a closer look at the unreleased makeup.