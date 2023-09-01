What the 'Gratitude' Air Jordan 11 Looks Like On-Feet

Following the 2020 return of the “DMP” Air Jordan 6, it appears that the second half of the Air Jordan “Defining Moments Pack” may be on its way back. According to leaker zSneakerHeadz, the “DMP” Air Jordan 11 will release for Holiday 2023.

The original “Defining Moments Pack” dropped in January 2006. It was the first multi-shoe pack from Jordan Brand and retailed for $295. The release honored the sneakers worn by Michael Jordan in the first championship of his two three-peats and featured gold accents on each shoe. The shoes came packaged with dog tags referencing the title won in that shoe, a booklet, and came housed in a two-tier golden box that slid out and opened like a book to reveal the sneakers.

Original samples of the “DMP” 11 featured “JORDAN” lettering on the eyelets, which eventually found its way onto 2020’s “Jubilee” 11, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Air Jordan 11. Mockups provided by the leaker don’t depict this detail on the retro version. The above image is of the 2006 pair.

Jordan Brand has not confirmed the return of the “DMP” 11, and specific release date details are not yet available.

UPDATE (07/05): Thanks to @sneakerjamz on Instagram, we now have a closer look at this year's "DMP" Air Jordan 11 retro. Unlike the 2006 version of the shoe, the leaked images confirm that the upcoming pair will feature a leather upper rather than the mesh featured on the original, but familiar gold hits do appear on the Jumpman logo by the ankle collar and "23" branding on the heel. As of now, this pair is scheduled to release on Dec. 9 for a retail price of $230, according to @zSneakerheadz.

UPDATE (09/01): A detailed on-foot look at what is now being called the "Gratitude" Air Jordan 11 via YankeeKicks.

Air Jordan 11 "Gratitude"

Release Date: 12/09/23

Color: White/Black-Metallic Gold

Style #: CT8012-170

Price: $230