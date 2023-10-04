How to Buy This Year's Air Jordan 1 'Satin Bred'

A rare Air Jordan 1 that was originally released as an NYC exclusive in 2016 is reportedly receiving a formal release later this year.

According to @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the black-and-red “Bred” Air Jordan 1 Satin is set to launch as a women’s exclusive. In-hand images of the 2023 pair have yet to surface, but it’s expected to feature an all-satin upper like the previous version.

Only 501 pairs of the 2016 version (pictured) were released at a NYC pop-up. Retailing for $175 in 2016, each pair was individually numbered on the inner collar and were made available alongside matching satin apparel.

Aside from the women’s exclusive sizing and holiday launch window, release details for this year’s version of the “Satin Bred” Air Jordan 1 have not confirmed.

UPDATE (03/15): New details surrounding this year’s rumored “Satin Bred” Air Jordan 1 High have been revealed. Per @zSneakerheadz, the women’s exclusive release will arrive on Oct. 18 for $180.

Air Jordan 1 High WMNS “Satin Bred”

Release Date: 10/18/23

Color: Black/University Red/White

Style #: FD4810-061

Price: $180

UPDATE (10/04): After releasing in a limited shock drop earlier today, Nike has officially confirmed that the "Satin Bred" Air Jordan 1 High will be released exclusively in women's sizing on Oct. 18 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists for $180. Grab a closer look at the sneaker and its accessories below.