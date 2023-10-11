Jordan Brand is said to be releasing new styles of the Air Jordan 12 in 2023 but it also looks like an original colorway of the silhouette is coming back.

According to leaker @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the “Cherry” Air Jordan 12 is possibly returning to retail this holiday season. Given its far out launch date, there are no leaked imagery available for the forthcoming retro but the pair is expected to be a straightforward reissue of the white and red makeup. Note that the image above is not of the rumored 2023 version of the shoe, but the 2009 retro.

The “Cherry” Air Jordan 12 first released in 1997 and then again in 2009. The style was reportedly returning in 2017 but the release never materialized.

At the time of writing, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm that the “Cherry” Air Jordan 12 is returning this holiday season. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (09/07): After numerous leaks, Jordan Brand has provided an official look at the 2023 Air Jordan 12 "Cherry" retro as part of its Holiday 2023 preview today on SNKRS. As of now, the pair is expected to release on Oct. 28 for $210.

UPDATE (10/11): We're only a few weeks away from the much anticipated return of the "Cherry" Air Jordan 12, and now we now an official look at this year's retro. At the time of writing, this OG colorway is scheduled to drop on Oct 28 on SNKRS and at select retailers for $210.