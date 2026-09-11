After joining forces in March to release their “Midnight” Cell Geo 1 collab, Puma has reconnected with the London-based menswear label J.L-A.L to revisit the sneaker for a new project. This time, the two entities are launching a tonal brown colorway of the Cell Ceo 1 Cage, arriving on Complex this Saturday. According to the brands, the sneaker’s design draws inspiration from Richard Buckminster Fuller Jr.’s geodesic dome.

The entirety of the upper is covered in a circular pattern combined with mesh underlays and Puma’s Formstripe on the sides. The silhouette also has a slip-on design, with the brand’s popular Cell tech in the heel of the outsole.

The J.L-A.L x Puma Cell Ceo 1 Cage collab will be released on Saturday, Sept. 12 on Complex for $190.