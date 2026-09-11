Sneakers

J.L-A.L. x Puma Cell Ceo 1 Cage Releases on Complex This Week

Here's how to buy the J.L-A.L. x Puma Cell Geo 1 Cage.

J.L-A.L x Puma Cell Ceo 1 Cage
The J.L-A.L x Puma Cell Ceo 1 Cage releases on Complex on Sept. 12. Via Puma

After joining forces in March to release their “Midnight” Cell Geo 1 collab, Puma has reconnected with the London-based menswear label J.L-A.L to revisit the sneaker for a new project.

This time, the two entities are launching a tonal brown colorway of the Cell Ceo 1 Cage, arriving on Complex this Saturday. According to the brands, the sneaker’s design draws inspiration from Richard Buckminster Fuller Jr.’s geodesic dome.

The entirety of the upper is covered in a circular pattern combined with mesh underlays and Puma’s Formstripe on the sides. The silhouette also has a slip-on design, with the brand’s popular Cell tech in the heel of the outsole.

The J.L-A.L x Puma Cell Ceo 1 Cage collab will be released on Saturday, Sept. 12 on Complex for $190.

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