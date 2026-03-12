The Nike Mind 001 mule was developed through the brand's Mind Science Department after spending years analyzing an athlete's sport preparation, performance, recovery, and mindset. The final product is the Nike Mind tech, which combines neuroscience with functional design that helps support an athlete both pre- and post-activity. The standout element is the 22 nodes on the soles that the brand says activate specific pressure points linked to sensory regions of the brain.

Nike's latest footwear innovation, the Mind 001 mule, was released for the first time today, and it didn't take long before sizes began selling out. For fans who weren't able to cop a pair, not all hope is lost.

“Nike Mind is a new sensory footwear concept that helps reawaken the foot, the body and the mind," Eric Avar, the VP and creative director of Nike Innovation, said. "It represents a new paradigm of performance and how we can potentially make athletes better in the future.”

While the Nike Mind 001 slides are currently sold out on Nike.com, sizes are available on resale platforms, including StockX. It's worth mentioning that an all-black colorway is scheduled to release on Feb. 5.

UPDATE (3/12): Nike’s mind altering footwear, the Mind 001 and Mind 002, quickly sold out when they dropped earlier this year and have been fetching strong prices on the resale market, but fans will have another chance to cop at retail prices next week. Multiple colorways of the Mike 001 mule, along with the 002 sneaker, will be restocking on nike.com on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The Mind 001 retails for $95, while the Mind 002 retails for $145.