A new collaboration between Nike and legendary graffiti artist Futura is on the way. The project is centered around a new SB Dunk Low release, as indicated by the leaked imagery shared by both @MasterchefIan and @JFGrails on Instagram.

The early look at the forthcoming Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low revealed that the artist has covered the overlay panels of the upper with his abstract artwork and offset by grey mesh underlays. Futura's signature logo is stamped across the lateral heel counter and is once again embroidered on the tongue tag. The sneaker also comes with multicolored shoelaces and an icy blue outsole.

Futura's long history of collaborating with Nike dates all the way back to the early 2000s, which has resulted in some of the most coveted sneakers ever created. This includes the unreleased "Flom" SB Dunk High, the "Unkle" SB Dunk High, and most recently, a set of super limited Dunk Lows designed in collaboration with the late Virgil Abloh.

Futura himself commented on the leaked photo of his SB Dunk Low from @Masterchefian on Instagram, seemingly confirming the authenticity of the pair and adding a comment reading "CODENAME: GENERAL RELEASE." Despite this, sources have told Complex that this collaborative project will be highly limited. As of now, the sneaker is rumored to release sometime in 2024, but release details have yet to be announced by the parties involved.