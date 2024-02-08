Salehe Bembury's Next Crocs Pollex Clog Is Limited to 1000 Pairs

Releases for Salehe Bembury's Crocs Pollex Clogs have been inline colorways thus far, but the designer is bringing in a collaborative partner for his next drop.

For the inaguaral release of Bembury's Art Friends Thumbs Up Good Job (AFTUGJ) series, the designer has tapped legendary graffiti artist Futura to create a special iteration of the Crocs Pollex Clog.

The foam clog features a predominantely blue color scheme combined with Futura's signature motifs covering the upper. Futura's artwork appears on the accompanying tissue paper, which also serves as an art piece. It's also worth mentioning that this collab will be limited to 1,000 units.

Additionally, Bembury and Crocs are dropping a new Juniper sneaker later this year.

Readers will have a chance to buy this Futura x Crocs Pollex Clog collab starting on Feb. 15 at 12 p.m. ET at Beaspunge.com and at Crocs.com via EQL drawing. The shoe retails for $95. Grab a closer look at the footwear project below.