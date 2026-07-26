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Blvck Paris Redesigned UNO—And Added a Brutal New "Black Out" Card

The all-black streetwear label's latest UNO collaboration pairs the new slap-or-draw-four rule with a six-piece monochrome capsule collection.

A hand holding a fan of black playing cards with various symbols and numbers, including "+4" and "BLACK OUT."
blvck.com

Key Takeaways

  • Blvck Paris, the Paris-based label known for its monochrome "All Black Everything" aesthetic, has reunited with UNO for a second collaboration.
  • The centerpiece is a new "Black Out" rule card: a Wild Card that also triggers a race to slap the deck, with the slowest player penalized four cards.
  • The redesigned deck comes packaged alongside a six-piece capsule collection designed by Blvck Paris founder Julian O'Hayon, priced from $25 to $160 in sizes XS–2XL on blvck.com.

Blvck Paris has redesigned UNO for a second time—and this round, the luxury streetwear label known for its monochrome "All Black Everything" aesthetic isn't just stripping the deck down to matte black. It's changing how the game is played.

The new "Black Out" rule card acts as a Wild Card that lets the player who drops it call the next color, but it also triggers an immediate reaction test: every player has to race to slap the deck, and whoever's slowest gets penalized and has to draw four cards. It's a genuinely physical twist on a game that's usually just about hoarding the right colors.

"UNO is instantly recognizable for so many people," Blvck Paris founder Julian O'Hayon said in a statement. "Reimagining it through the Blvck universe allowed us to create something collectible, elevated, and familiar at the same time — while introducing unexpected elements like Black Out that make the experience feel playful, and culturally relevant."

The Black Out card headlines a fully redesigned deck, finished in matte black with glossy highlights and refined typography, and it comes packaged alongside a six-piece capsule collection that extends Blvck Paris's monochrome codes into apparel. Founded in 2017 by O'Hayon, the label translates UNO's directional icons into subtle, tonal detailing across two oversized fleece cotton Reverse Hoodies (in graphic and embossed versions), a premium oversized Reverse Tee, a compact vegan leather Mini Travel Bag, and a co-branded baseball cap.

The full Blvck x UNO capsule is available now on blvck.com, with pieces priced from $25 to $160 in sizes XS–2XL.

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