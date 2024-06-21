Nike Made a Wild New Shoe That Massages Your Feet. Here's How

Those examples of bleeding-edge sneaker technology are well familiar to Nike nerds, if not the general public. Hatfield knows this firsthand from traveling through airports with prototypes of the Hyperice x Nike boots when they were still top secret. The shoes would set off alerts on the X-ray machine at security screening, and Hatfield would have to explain, as much as he could, what they were. But not where anyone else could see them.

“Hey, yeah, if you want to look at it,” he would tell the TSA, “let's go to a private room and take a look at it, bring 'em out. And they did and they opened it up and they were like, ‘What in the world are these?’”

That Hatfield was willing to volunteer for an extra level of scrutiny in some sequestered room in the bowels of an airport is perhaps the best illustration of his dedication to making electronic recovery shoes a real thing.

For now, the shoes are unattainable to the vast majority of the world’s athletes. You can’t have them, at least not until a “later date,” per a press release. (Because what would a Nike debut be without the drama of exclusivity?) Nike plans to outfit around 100 of its endorsers with the Hyprice shoe for this summer’s Olympics in Paris, and will put a few pairs to the test at this weekend’s US track and field Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.

LeBron James already has a pair. Eliud Kipchoge has tried them. This writer (who is nowhere near Olympic, world-class, or even modestly accomplished in any kind of sport save for jaywalking) spent about 10 minutes wearing the Hyperice x Nike shoes and vest a few months back.

Ahead of their unveiling, Complex spoke with Hatfield and Katz about the partnership between Hyperice and Nike, the challenges the shoe presented, and why even your grandma needs a pair.