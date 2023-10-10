Chicago Police Find Nearly $5 Million Worth of Stolen Sneakers & Streetwear

The Chicago Police just put an end to an elaborate criminal operation this week when they discovered millions of dollars worth of stolen products at a West Side warehouse in the Windy City. News of the bust was first reported by CBS Chicago.

According to the police behind the case, the operation can be traced all the way back to the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, where stolen products were snatched from rail cars that were transporting the items to various retailers across the country. The aforementioned West Side warehouse became the home base for the group of criminals behind the operation, where they stored nearly $5 million worth of stolen goods ranging from Nike, Adidas, Supreme, and UGG products.

Officers were able to make progress with the investigation after a cargo theft was reported in the area. Investigators traced the crimes back to the warehouse, where they issued a search warrant and discovered a massive amount of stolen products.

"Whether it be Nike products or UGG products or Adidas or Supreme, a lot of massive amounts of property, it's probably close to $5 million in merchandise, minimum," Lyons Police chief Tom Heroin said.

Thus far, two unnamed individuals have been charged with the bust, with several other individuals currently being investigated.