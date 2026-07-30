Birth Of Royal Child - Pinnacle Drop 2 Is Now on Complex

Birth of a Royal Child has landed on Complex. Founded by a team spanning multiple nationalities, cultures, and generations, Birth of a Royal Child was built around a single idea: that whoever wears it should feel like the chosen one. That's literally what the name means, and the brand's entire design language flows from that premise: a mix of vintage textures, nautical imagery, and street-ready silhouettes that the brand describes as a "noble gentleman" aesthetic.

The new collection spans tops, bottoms, and accessories. Standout pieces include the Pinnacle Knit Vest, the 07 Pleated Baggy Shorts, the Knee Slide Distressed Jeans, and the Club Track Pants. Lighter pieces include the Royal Club Scarf Tee, Boys Do Cry Tee, and Diamond Fries Tee. The Shield Trucker Cap and the Starry Sky Leather Belt in Blue round out the accessories side.

Where to shop the Pinnacle Drop 2

If you’re ready to add new pieces to your rotation, shop Birth of Royal Child on Complex.