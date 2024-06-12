After the Nike Lawsuit, Bape Is Still Selling Bapestas

Fresh off of settling its trademark infringement lawsuit with Nike involving the Bapesta, Bape has confirmed that more releases of the sneaker are coming.

Shown here is the Bapesta OS, a new version of the popular Bape sneaker that was first introduced earlier this year. The latest drop comes in four color schemes including beige, black, green, and red. Unlike the previous versions of the Bapesta, this variation features an enlarged star logo on the midfoot that extends down to the midsole. The rest of the shoe still appears to maintain its previous shape, with Bape branding stamped on the tongue and heel counter.

In the lawsuit settlement with Nike, Bape agreed to discontinue the Bape Sta Mid, Court Sta, and Court Sta High silhouettes, while modifying the designs of the Bape Sta and Sk8 Sta. This Bapesta drop is the first release of the shoe from the streetwear brand since the settlement.

Readers will be able cop these new Bapesta OS colorways starting on Saturday, June 15, at Uk.Bape.com and at select Bape stores for 259 GBP, which roughly converts to $332.