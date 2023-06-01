'Olive' Air Jordan 4 Craft Releases This Month

We're only a few months removed from the release of the "Craft" Air Jordan 4 and now, it appears Jordan Brand will revisit the theme in a new olive colorway. Initially reported by Sole Retriever in February, an "Olive Craft" Air Jordan 4 is now rumored to arrive in December.

Images of the purported Air Jordan 4 retro have yet to surface but trusted leaker @zSneakerheadz on Instagram has shared a mock-up depiction of the shoe. The shoe is expected to feature a cut-and-sew upper, with various suede, nubuck, and leather panels covering the entirety of the olive-colored upper. Contrasting black accents are expected to decorate the eyestay, sockliner, and heel tab. Rounding out the look are a sail midsole and a black outsole.

Per Sole Retriever, the "Olive Craft" Air Jordan 4 will be released on Dec. 2 at Jordan.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $210. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (11/08): Initially rumored to drop in December, Jordan Brand has confirmed that the "Olive" Air Jordan 4 Craft will be released on Nov. 18 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $210.

Air Jordan 4 Craft “Olive"

Release Date: 11/18/23

Color: Medium Olive/Pale Vanilla/Khaki/Black/Sail

Style #: FB9927-200

Price: $210