Since 1999's run of Air Jordan 4 retros, the "Oreo" nickname is often given to black and white Jordan colorways. In addition to the Air Jordan 4, notable "Oreo" Jordans include a 2010 Air Jordan 6 and Air Jordan 5 from 2013. The next cookies-and-cream pair is expected to land just in time for Santa Claus' visit this holiday season.

The "Oreo" Air Jordan 3 is reminiscent of the iconic "Black Cement" colorway, with some fairly distinct differences. It features a predominantly black nubuck upper with leather on the tongue and collar. Cement Grey takes its usual place on the elephant print overlays and outsole, while an off-white hue lands on the middle eyelets and midsole.

Expect the "Oreo" Air Jordan 3 to release in women's sizing on December 7 for $200.

UPDATE (07/29): Thanks to @Masterchefian on Instagram, we now have a closer look at the forthcoming "Oreo" Air Jordan 3 colorway.

Air Jordan 3 Women's “Oreo”

Release Date: 12/7/23

Color: Off Noir/Black-Coconut Milk-Cement Grey

Style #: CK9246-001

Price: $200