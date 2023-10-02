Air Jordan 3s Are Getting a Premium 'Craft' Treatment

Jordan Brand will continue its series of "Craft" Air Jordan releases with this new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 3 shown here.

Newly leaked images of the forthcoming "Craft" Air Jordan 3 were shared by leaker @kicksdong on Instagram today, and according to Sole Retriever, the style is scheduled to hit retailers on March 2, 2024.

This "Craft" Air Jordan 3 dons a subtle white-based color scheme predominantly on its leather upper that's offset by the grey suede and elephant print panels at the forefoot and heel counter. The style's standout element is the translucent heel tab, which features both the original "Nike Air" branding as well as the "Jumpman" logo. Completing the look is a white midsole and an icy outsole.

Jordan Brand introduced its "Craft" series this year with the release of the women's-exclusive "Craft" Air Jordan 2. Prior to the launch of this new "Craft" Air Jordan 3, fans can also expect the "Craft Olive" Air Jordan 4 to drop in December.

As of now, release details for this "Craft" Air Jordan 3 have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for updates in the coming weeks.