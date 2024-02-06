'Brown Cement' Air Jordan 3 Rumored to Drop in Holiday 2024

The Air Jordan 3 is going to have a big year in 2024, thanks to Jordan Brand's collaborative efforts with J Balvin and A Ma Maniére and several inline styles that are expected to drop this year. Joining the latter is this new "Brown Cement" colorway rumored to arrive this holiday season.

Despite the early reports of the aforementioned iteration from @Brandon1an and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, images of the shoe have yet to leak. A rendering of the style from the leaker accounts suggest that a brown hue will cover the entirety of the Jordan 3's upper but will be offset by the signature grey elephant print panels at the forefoot and heel counter. The shoe is expected to don a predominantly sail midsole, with black accents appearing on the heel.

Other in-line Air Jordan 3 colorways that are expected to be released in 2024 include the all-new "Green Glow" and the return of the "Black Cat."

At the time of writing, the "Brown Cement" Air Jordan 3 has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for new developments, including a possible first look in the months ahead.