Air Jordan 3 'Green Glow' Joins Jordan Brand's Summer 2024 Lineup

Ten years after "Green Glow" was popularized in the Air Jordan line with the release of the "Green Glow" Air Jordan 4, a similar execution of the Air Jordan 3 is reportedly in the works.

According to Sneaker Files and zSneakerHeadz, the upcoming retro will be styled in Black, Green Glow, Wolf Grey, and White. Images of the shoe have not yet surfaced, so the accompanying mock-up merely depicts what the release may look like.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a "Green Glow" Air Jordan 1 High will also debut next summer. Stand by for official release information and an official look at both retros when they become available.

Air Jordan 3 “Green Glow”

Release Date: Summer 2024

Color: Black/Green Glow-Wolf Grey-White

Style #: CT8532-031