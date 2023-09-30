'University Red' Air Jordan 1 Low Drops in October

In addition to the "Black Toe" Air Jordan 1 Low expected to release in July, it appears that the popular silhouette is releasing in a new colorway this fall that could have been an original.

Shown here is the forthcoming "University Red" Air Jordan 1 Low courtesy of @Long7ze on Instagram and according to leaker Sole Retriever, the style will arrive on Oct. 13. The sneaker wears a Chicago Bulls-esque makeup, with a predominantly white leather upper that's coupled with university red hits on the sock liner, Swoosh, and outsole.

As of now, the release of this "University Red" Air Jordan 1 Low has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (09/30): Nike has officially confirmed on the SNKRS launch calendar that the "University Red" Air Jordan 1 Low will be released via the app on Oct. 13 for $140. Grab a detailed look at the colorway below.

Air Jordan 1 Low "University Red"

Release Date: 10/13/23

Color: White/University Red-White

Style #: CZ0790-161

Price: $140